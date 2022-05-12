(WHTM/The Hill) – The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas to five Republican members of Congress on Thursday as the panel prepares for a slate of public hearings next month.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) received subpoenas.

Perry represents Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Harrisburg.

According to a statement released by the committee, the House members subpoenaed on Thursday “participated in meetings at the White House, those who had direct conversations with President Trump leading up to and during the attack, and those who were involved in the planning and coordination of certain activities on and before January 6th.”

The committee’s statement continued to state that they “wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily” but those who received subpoenas on Thursday “have refused and we’re forced to take this step.”

State Senator Doug Mastriano, who is currently running for Governor, was previously subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee on Feb. 15. The committee alleged Mastriano “was part of a plan to arrange for an “alternate” slate of electors from Pennsylvania for former President Trump and reportedly spoke with President Trump about post-election activities.”

The committee released its letter to Mastriano saying they “understand that (Mastriano was) present during the attack” and that he witnessed attacks on officers.

During Nexstar’s Republican Gubernatorial debate on April 28, Mastriano stated “there are no legal issues” regarding him and the Jan. 6 committee.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, said the committee decided to issue subpoenas after the GOP lawmakers refused the opportunity to speak with the lawmakers voluntarily.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it. Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily. Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th,” Thompson said in a statement.

“We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done,” he added.