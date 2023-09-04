LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Japanese restaurant chain that specializes in traditional ramen noodles will soon open in Manheim Township.

According to an August 10 Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Kyuramen restaurant will soon be making its way to the Chelsea Square shopping mall. The new Japanese ramen noodle chain will occupy a 4,000-square-foot space that is located right next door to Domino’s Pizza.

Kyuramen is most known for its wide variety of Japanese-style ramen noodle dishes. If you are interested in checking out the full menu of Kyuramen, you can click here.

The new Lancaster County Kyuramen restaurant, soon to be located at 1607 Manheim Pike, will become one of two locations that are slated to open its doors for the first time in the Midstate, according to Kyuramen’s website.

abc27 news reached out to Kyuramen for more information on this Lancaster County location but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.