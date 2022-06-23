HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg recently purchased a property from the state to act as its new campus. The dedication ceremony took place on the morning of June 23.

The property is located on North 2nd Street and used to be the headquarters for the State System of Higher Education.

The complex is now The Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life, which includes six different buildings between 2nd Street and Front Street.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

“I think for us, this puts on the map for generations to come. There are actually small Jewish communities all around the country that have had to close their synagogues, close their JCCs, we are doing exactly the opposite here in Harrisburg,” said Abby Smith, Board of Directors Chair at the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg.

The new campus will house and expand an early learning center, fitness center, and more. The federation hopes to move into the space in the new year.