ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series with Freddie Rahmer adding to his lead with his 17th win of the season.

Rahmer earned the victory on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Brent Marks also took a win on Saturday, earning the $26,000 payout at Selinsgrove Speedway in the Jim Nace Memorial for his 9th win of the year. Marks sits in fourth place in the standings.

Troy Wagaman Jr. started action on Friday, cruising to victory at Williams Grove Speedway for his second win of the year. Wagaman Jr. is seventh in the standings.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

PositionCar NumberDriverPointsSeries Wins
18/51Freddie Rahmer141617
248Danny Dietrich13375
323Devon Borden10487
419Brent Marks9889
571Anthony Macri9317
639mLance Dewease6033
727Troy Wagaman Jr5462
813Justin Peck5441
944Dylan Norris5031
105Dylan Cisney4872
112DChase Dietz4773
1299mKyle Moody4451
1311T J Stutts433
1475/5Tyler Ross405
155wLucas Wolfe3892
1645Jeff Halligan3581
1791Kyle Reinhardt3501
1817BSteve Buckwalter3382
1969Cameron Smith303
2012Blane Heimbach2971
2155Mike Wagner268
2269kLogan Wagner2671
2388Brandon Rahmer244
2424Rico Abreu2353
2526Zeb Wise2242

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will be back this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by the Kevin Gobrecht Classic at BAPS Moto Speedway on Saturday.