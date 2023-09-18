ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series with Freddie Rahmer adding to his lead with his 17th win of the season.

Rahmer earned the victory on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Brent Marks also took a win on Saturday, earning the $26,000 payout at Selinsgrove Speedway in the Jim Nace Memorial for his 9th win of the year. Marks sits in fourth place in the standings.

Troy Wagaman Jr. started action on Friday, cruising to victory at Williams Grove Speedway for his second win of the year. Wagaman Jr. is seventh in the standings.

The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:

Position Car Number Driver Points Series Wins 1 8/51 Freddie Rahmer 1416 17 2 48 Danny Dietrich 1337 5 3 23 Devon Borden 1048 7 4 19 Brent Marks 988 9 5 71 Anthony Macri 931 7 6 39m Lance Dewease 603 3 7 27 Troy Wagaman Jr 546 2 8 13 Justin Peck 544 1 9 44 Dylan Norris 503 1 10 5 Dylan Cisney 487 2 11 2D Chase Dietz 477 3 12 99m Kyle Moody 445 1 13 11 T J Stutts 433 14 75/5 Tyler Ross 405 15 5w Lucas Wolfe 389 2 16 45 Jeff Halligan 358 1 17 91 Kyle Reinhardt 350 1 18 17B Steve Buckwalter 338 2 19 69 Cameron Smith 303 20 12 Blane Heimbach 297 1 21 55 Mike Wagner 268 22 69k Logan Wagner 267 1 23 88 Brandon Rahmer 244 24 24 Rico Abreu 235 3 25 26 Zeb Wise 224 2

The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will be back this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by the Kevin Gobrecht Classic at BAPS Moto Speedway on Saturday.