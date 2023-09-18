ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Three winners were crowned over the weekend in the J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars series with Freddie Rahmer adding to his lead with his 17th win of the season.
Rahmer earned the victory on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.
Brent Marks also took a win on Saturday, earning the $26,000 payout at Selinsgrove Speedway in the Jim Nace Memorial for his 9th win of the year. Marks sits in fourth place in the standings.
Troy Wagaman Jr. started action on Friday, cruising to victory at Williams Grove Speedway for his second win of the year. Wagaman Jr. is seventh in the standings.
The 2023 J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series standings are as follows:
|Position
|Car Number
|Driver
|Points
|Series Wins
|1
|8/51
|Freddie Rahmer
|1416
|17
|2
|48
|Danny Dietrich
|1337
|5
|3
|23
|Devon Borden
|1048
|7
|4
|19
|Brent Marks
|988
|9
|5
|71
|Anthony Macri
|931
|7
|6
|39m
|Lance Dewease
|603
|3
|7
|27
|Troy Wagaman Jr
|546
|2
|8
|13
|Justin Peck
|544
|1
|9
|44
|Dylan Norris
|503
|1
|10
|5
|Dylan Cisney
|487
|2
|11
|2D
|Chase Dietz
|477
|3
|12
|99m
|Kyle Moody
|445
|1
|13
|11
|T J Stutts
|433
|14
|75/5
|Tyler Ross
|405
|15
|5w
|Lucas Wolfe
|389
|2
|16
|45
|Jeff Halligan
|358
|1
|17
|91
|Kyle Reinhardt
|350
|1
|18
|17B
|Steve Buckwalter
|338
|2
|19
|69
|Cameron Smith
|303
|20
|12
|Blane Heimbach
|297
|1
|21
|55
|Mike Wagner
|268
|22
|69k
|Logan Wagner
|267
|1
|23
|88
|Brandon Rahmer
|244
|24
|24
|Rico Abreu
|235
|3
|25
|26
|Zeb Wise
|224
|2
The J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Car Series will be back this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway followed by the Kevin Gobrecht Classic at BAPS Moto Speedway on Saturday.