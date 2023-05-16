YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Coneswago 1 polling place will remain open until 10 p.m. after a judge issued an emergency petition to extend time to vote.

The order came after unexpected road construction impeded public access to the Conewago Elementary School polling place, according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech.

Anyone in line by 8 p.m. can vote by a regular ballot and anyone who enters the line after can vote by a provisional ballot in case of a challenge. An elected official can check the line at 9:30 p.m. and cut it off at that time. Anyone in line at 9:30 p.m. or earlier can be permitted to vote and the poll will remain open until such time as all votes in line at 9:30 p.m. have voted.

Czech says the county worked with the Department of State, the Public Utility Commission, York County Office of Emergency Management and PEMA to address and correct the road access issue.

Voters attempting to access the school on Copenhaffer Road by Susquehanna Trail can take a detour and access the precinct directly if they use Butter Road.

The order is effective for only the Conewago 1 polling place and all other polling places will close at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted.