HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harassment & Assault Reporting Platform (H.A.R.P) is hosting a Love-in-Action protest at the Dauphin County Prison from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13, 2022. The Dauphin County Prison is located at 501 Mall Road, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111.

Due to safety concerns, participants must pre-register for the event. You can purchase tickets online, here.

The event’s goal is to stand in solidarity with imprisoned people and their ongoing unmet needs. H.A.R.P also hopes to highlight community resources available for individuals interested in continued support.