JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Seven years ago, Amber Foose-Miller and her husband lost their baby, Harper early in pregnancy.

“When she came out, she had praying hands. I think it means mommy and daddy, I’m not here but wait until you see what God can do through my name,” Amber Foose-Miller said, founder of Harper’s Warriors Foundation.

Word spread around Juniata County, the community rallied behind them and paid for a tombstone in Harper’s name.

“We were just in awe and overwhelmed and could not believe what people had done for us,” Foose-Miller said.

Since then, Foose-miller found a purpose, helping other families in similar predicaments.

“This is their way of giving back and I think it’s a good thing every year. Every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” said Tammey Nealman, of Juniata County.

They host a yearly softball benefit and a silent auction, all donations from the community.

“When we find out a family loses a child in any way whether it be a miscarriage, whether it be a baby born still or a child that is alive in a tragic way, we want to offer them a wind chime so every time they hear that chime they think of their baby,” Foose-Miller said.

Today’s fundraiser reached a new milestone for Harper’s Warriors Foundation, raising $9,276. It was the highest yet for one of their own. Dawson is this year’s recipient.

“For 14 months he’s lived in and out of the hospital. He is on a ventilator 24/7. He’s on high oxygen and he also has down syndrome,” Foose-Miller said.

The day was not just about honoring and remembering.

“This is the one day that people come together and it’s just fun,” she added.