SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – After rain forced a postponement, the Junkin House in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County made its move Tuesday.

“You watch all these on television as they occur so to be present and to watch one as it occurs live is in itself a unique experience,” said a member of the community.

The historic house is being moved further back off North Locust Point Road in the township. The house, built in 1747, sat just 128 inches off the road.

“There is quite a history here!” said Bob Diehl the previous owner of the home.

He said he is happy to see the move happen and knew it needed to happen. So did others in the community, like bus driver Ashley Martin.

“It’s going to be extremely weird and I’m excited to see the kids’ reactions when we’re finally able to drive up this road,” said Martin.

The Cumberland Valley preservation society told abc27 they will add parking and a possible outdoor center.

“You know you won’t really see what we did to support it you’ll just see the historical structure and it will look as if it had been there intentionally the whole time,” said Nick Ancypowic from KBRACE, the company that built the structure of the building.