Justice Department investigating bribery allegations to White House officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bombshell investigation into a possible scheme to illegally obtain a presidential pardon surfaced Wednesday morning.

Newly unsealed court documents show the Justice Department is looking into allegations that lobbyists may have tried to bribe some White House officials.

Overnight, the Justice Department saying, “No government official was, or is currently a subject or target of the investigation disclosed in this filing.”

According to the documents, the “bribery conspiracy” includes an “offer of a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

The White House is declining to comment.

The 18-page court document is partially redacted with the names of the people under investigation – blacked out – as is the name of the person to be pardoned under the alleged plan.

It comes as sources tell ABC News that Rudy Giuliani has discussed, with the president, the possibility of getting a *pre-emptive* pardon for himself.

Several of Giuliani’s associates are currently under indictment.

“It’s disgraceful what happened, ” said Rudy Giuliani.

According to the New York Times, Trump has also discussed with advisers, whether to grant preemptive pardons to his adult children and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

No member of the Trump family has been accused of a federal crime.

In the meantime, Attorney General William Barr was seen leaving the White House Tuesday.

Minutes before his arrival, Barr, who is among the president’s most steadfast defenders, dealt a blow to Trump’s unfounded claims about the election.

Barr said, “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

Since election day, the Trump campaign has raised $170 million while pushing election-fraud claims while much of that money has gone to paying down debt, or funding a political-action committee. Just last night, Trump said he might run for president again in 2024.