(WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County say juveniles are being charged after allegedly posting a school threat on social media.

Swatara Township Police says they were notified of a social media post indicating threats to the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Rowland Academy on Monday.

Police worked with the school districts to investigate the post and identified juveniles allegedly involved.

Police say there is no further threat to the schools and the involved juveniles are being charged with terroristic threats through the Dauphin County Juvenile Court system.

Police did not say how many juveniles were being charged for the threat.