CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection to a Chambersburg robbery and stabbing.

On May 1 around 11:20 p.m. Chambersburg police responded to the 300 block of E. Queen St. for a reported stabbing.

Police say two juveniles were identified as suspects and are being held in detention centers. Police did not release the names or ages of the juveniles arrested.

The juveniles received criminal charges for conspiracy to commit- Robbery (F1), criminal attempt – Robbery (F1), one count – Aggravated Assault (F2), and criminal attempt – Burglary (F2).