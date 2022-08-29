LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.

After being taken into custody, the juvenile was found to be in possession of a handgun. Police then found a second handgun on the floor of the vehicle. The guns were both found to be stolen. The juvenile was also found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana, according to police.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the juvenile was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of fleeing and eluding police, two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession small amount of marijuana, and two traffic violations.

Two other suspects fled the scene during the vehicle pursuit. Selective Enforcement Unit officers and Street Operation Group (SOG) officers assisted in locating the two suspects that fled. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile suspect matching the description of one of the suspects that fled the initial stop was clutching his waistband as if he was holding a firearm.

SOG officers arrested the juvenile after he fled on foot and found that he was in possession of a stolen handgun and crack cocaine. He also had an NCIC warrant and was listed as a runaway. It turned out this juvenile wasn’t connected to the initial vehicle stop, police reported.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of receiving stolen property, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of possession of a firearm by a minor, and one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine.