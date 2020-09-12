K&A Appliance to donate $60,000 to Lancaster first responder agencies

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — K&A Appliance is donating more than $60,000 to six Lancaster County first responder agencies.

An event to honor the departments is happening at the K&A Appliance location on Independence Court in Lancaster from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“In a time where funds are needed for first responders, we are grateful for a business that is modeling how to support our first responder agencies with significant monetary donations in addition to celebrating their customers with this event,” said K&A Appliance.

The company says Lafayette Fire Company, East Lampeter Township Police Department, Pequea Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, West Willow Fire Company and Lancaster EMS are the recipients of the funding.

