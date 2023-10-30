(WHTM) – Actor and Pennsylvania native Kevin Bacon is reacting to the news that a Gettysburg pig with whom he shares a name has been on the run for weeks.

In a Threads post over the weekend, the Golden Globe-winning actor said “Bring Kevin Bacon home.”

According to owner Chelsea Rumbaugh, the pig Kevin Bacon escaped on Oct. 14 in the area of Marsh Creek Campground and Emmitsburg Road.

He’s returned home several times for food, but hasn’t been caught despite daily attempts by Rumbaugh and neighbors.

On Monday morning, Rumbaugh posted on the “Bring Kevin Bacon Home” Facebook page that Kevin was seen again and they’re doing a “song and danger” that is “incredible frustrating”

“He kept looking up and seeing me,” Rumbaugh told abc27 last week. “But every time previous he would just run when he saw a person. Anytime we have a positive interaction and he walks away instead of running away, that’s good. In our book, that means he still feels safe here.”

Positive interactions and feeling safe at Rumbaugh’s home go beyond pigs — yes, plural; she and her husband Mike have three other piglets, among 17 animals in all at their rural home.

“Our goal is to one day have a pig sanctuary where we can offer therapy sessions or even just visits for children and adults who are struggling with PTSD or any kind of neurodivergence,” Rumbaugh said.

But their shorter-term goal is to bring home the bacon through a combination of affection — like the kind evident in the close encounter Friday between Rumbaugh and Bacon — and a redesigned enclosure with a trap.

Rumbaugh and her family aren’t animal novices. Still, did they get more than they bargained for when they saw the pig’s former owner list a Juliana Pig — a breed often marketed as “miniature” — list him for sale for $50, before they went to see him and saw his size but fell in love with him anyway?

“To say we were not prepared for a 200-pound pig to get loose — yeah, that that would be dead on,” Rumbaugh said.

Kevin Bacon’s former owner named him. Rumbaugh hadn’t gotten around to deciding whether to change the name before he escaped, and now that he’s famous, she definitely won’t change it. Anyway, she said, the name fits well in a home where the other piglets have names like “Two Hock” and “Salt and Porker.”