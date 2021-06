(WHTM) -- Game shows are all the rage right now, and ABC's The Chase returns for its second season on Sunday night. One of the titans of the show is Lancaster County's own Brad Rutter. Brad is the second highest-earning American game show contestant of all time.

"I still get that giddy feeling every time I drive onto the set. I'm at a Hollywood movie studio going to work! It's just a fantastic feeling," Rutter said. It all began in Lancaster County where he was an avid reader from an early age and where he played football at Manheim Township. "I had a wonderful time growing up there. My whole family is still there so I get back quite a bit," Rutter said.