Kidnapped girls from York County, father, and accomplice die after apparent murder-suicide, Maryland State Police say

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WHTM) — Two kidnapped girls, their father and his friend, who are both former Maryland police officers, have died after an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Maryland State Police.

Police had been searching for 6-year-old Aaminah and 7-year-old Giana Vicosa since Sunday, November 14.

Court documents reveal they were taken by their father Robert Vicosa. He’s a former Baltimore County police officer.

Police said throughout the days-long search, Vicosa went on a violent crime spree and police warned he was armed and dangerous. He was with a former co-worker from the Baltimore County Police Department, Tia Bynum.

On Thursday just before 2:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police told troopers in Maryland they found a car matching the description Vicosa was driving.

The car was then followed into Maryland.

Investigators said that’s when the vehicle drove off the highway and struck a fence line. Troopers tried to negotiate but they did not get a response.

They later found Bynum dead in the driver’s seat. Vicosa was in the back seat with the two girls. He was dead and so was one of the girls. The other girl was flown to the hospital where she later died. All of them had gunshot wounds.

Maryland State Police said there is no motive for the shooting.