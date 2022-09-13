ELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Knoebels Amusement Resort announced that their famous wooden roller coaster, Phoenix, was named “Best Wooden Roller Coaster” for a fourth time by Amusement Today magazine.

This is the fourth year that Phoenix has been awarded the Golden Ticket, an award that is given by voters. This award is one of the most sought out awards for amusement park owners and operators.

According to Knoebels’ Facebook page, members of the Knoebel family accepted the award in San Antonio, Texas, which is the birthplace of the Phoenix rollercoaster.

Phoenix is a wooden rollercoaster that reaches maximum speeds of 45 mph. It has been in the amusement park since June of 1985.

Not only did Knoebels win accept a Golden Ticket for “Best Wooden Roller Coaster,” but they also took home a Golden Ticket for “Best Food” for the 19th time in the past 22 years. Knoebels is known for their foods ranging from perogies to pizza.