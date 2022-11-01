LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship.

According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show.

Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately owned wedding cake studio in Lancaster. The studio has a five-star rating, according to weddingwire.com.

Contestants who participated on the Food Network show faced elimination each week as they competed against other bakers. The goal was to avoid elimination and the fate of being sent to the “13th floor” of the show’s “haunted hotel.”

Wright made it through the entire competition without taking a trip to the dreaded 13th floor. Winning the competition, Wright took home the prize of a trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in the country.

The final challenge was perfect for Wright, as the bakers were asked to create a three-tiered black wedding cake in only five hours. They were assigned specific themes for their cakes, Wright’s theme was “gothic.” She made a blood orange cake with brown butter cream frosting, blood orange curd, a crunchy hazelnut ganache, and fresh blackberries. Her cake amazed the judges and paved the way to her victory.