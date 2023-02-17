LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular restaurant and buffet called the Lititz Family Cupboard recently announced that it will be closing its doors in April.

According to an announcement on Lititz Family Cupboard’s website, the restaurant was unable to negotiate a lease agreement, which led them to announce their April 29th closure. The full statement reads:

“We are deeply saddened to announce that we will be closing the Lititz Family Cupboard. We wanted to give our staff ample notice as they search for future employment. Our last day to serve our loyal customers will be April 29, 2023. This was an extremely difficult decision for us, but our current lease is ending and we have not been able to negotiate a lease that will work for us to move forward. With the impact of staffing issues and inflation, it has been increasingly difficult to remain financially sustainable. We have loved serving all of our loyal customers over the last 5 years. We are so grateful to you all for sticking with us through the pandemic and through today. Thank you all.” -Lititz Family Cupboard

In addition to the announced closure, the Lititz Family Cupboard also announced that it has adjusted its hours of operation – the restaurant and buffet will now be closed on Sundays and Mondays. Their new hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 6:00a.m. until 8:00p.m.

Lititz Family Cupboard is located on 12 W. Newport Road.