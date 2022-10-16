LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month.

People from all over the Midstate gathered to celebrate at Binnis Park and Ewell Plaza. There was live music, dancing, and tons of family activities.

Organizers said the day was about a lot more than just having fun, it was also about coming together as a community and celebrating different cultures.

“The city of Lancaster is 40% Hispanic and I think that’s something we really needed to highlight as a city just to get people out here experiencing the different cultures, the different foods,” said Cheila Huettner, manager of the Lancaster office of promotion and welcome center.

The event also helped people register to vote or update their voting status, that way their voices can be heard in next month’s election.