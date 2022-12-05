LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Council convened earlier tonight for a special meeting on Dec. 5, 2022, to officially appoint a new city council member to fill the recently vacated seat.

The vacant seat on the city council comes as former Lancaster City Council President, Ismail Smith-Wade-El (D), announced his immediate resignation back on Nov. 7, 2022. Since his resignation, Wade-El has been elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, District 42, where he assumed office on Dec. 1, 2022, according to Ballotpedia.

The City Council meeting began with a motion by council member Arroyo to appoint applicant Ahmed Ahmed to the city council. This motion was then seconded by council member Calixte. Following the motion, a session of public comment was held where residents of Lancaster shared their support for their perspective applicants – most of those residents showing support for applicants Ahmed Ahmed and Tene Darby.

Shortly after the public comment session, the City Council voted 4-1 in favor of Ahmed Ahmed to fill the vacant seat on the City Council. It should be noted that council member Katherine Walsh was absent from tonight’s meeting, leaving only five council members to vote on the appointment.

Council member Diaz was the only council member to vote against Ahem Ahmed’s appointment.

Before casting her vote against Ahmed Ahmed – council member Diaz took the time to speak to applicant Darby.

“Well – sorry Tene, it’s been done again,” council member Diaz disappointingly said.

Following the appointment vote, council member Ahmed Ahmed was officially sworn into the Lancaster City Council by the Lancaster City Clerk, Bernard Harris.

The next Lancaster City Council meeting will be held on Dec. 13, 2022, at 6 p.m. and can be attended in person or streamed on the City of Lancaster YouTube page.