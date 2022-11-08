LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Council announced last night on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, that they are accepting applicants to fill a vacant seat on the council.
This comes as the now former Lancaster City Council President, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, resigned effective immediately at the end of last nights city council meeting.
It should be noted that according to Ballotpedia, Smith-Wade-El (D) is running for a Pennsylvania State House seat and is on the ballot today in hopes of representing District 49.
Following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation, council member Faith Craig motioned for now former Vice President, Amanda Bakay, to become the new Lancaster City Council President – this motion was approved unanimously.
President Bakay’s first order of business was naming council member Faith Craig as the new Vice President of the council – this action did not require a vote.
The Lancaster City Council now has 30 days from Nov. 7 to find a replacement to fill the now vacant seat, which will be decided through an interview process and then voted upon by the council itself.
Requirements to apply for the vacant seat:
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must have continuously resided in Lancaster City for at least one year prior to the appointment
- Applicants cannot be city employees
- Applicants cannot be current county, state, or federal officeholders
For more information regarding the appointment process for a vacancy, you can visit the City of Lancaster website.
Any resident interested in applying for the vacant seat must submit their resume, along with a letter of interest to the Lancaster City Clerk, Bernard Harris at bharris@cityoflancasterpa.gov by 5pm on Nov. 11, 2022.