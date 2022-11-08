LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Council announced last night on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, that they are accepting applicants to fill a vacant seat on the council.

This comes as the now former Lancaster City Council President, Ismail Smith-Wade-El, resigned effective immediately at the end of last nights city council meeting.

It should be noted that according to Ballotpedia, Smith-Wade-El (D) is running for a Pennsylvania State House seat and is on the ballot today in hopes of representing District 49.

Following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation, council member Faith Craig motioned for now former Vice President, Amanda Bakay, to become the new Lancaster City Council President – this motion was approved unanimously.

President Bakay’s first order of business was naming council member Faith Craig as the new Vice President of the council – this action did not require a vote.

The Lancaster City Council now has 30 days from Nov. 7 to find a replacement to fill the now vacant seat, which will be decided through an interview process and then voted upon by the council itself.

Requirements to apply for the vacant seat:

Must be 18 years or older

Must have continuously resided in Lancaster City for at least one year prior to the appointment

Applicants cannot be city employees

Applicants cannot be current county, state, or federal officeholders

For more information regarding the appointment process for a vacancy, you can visit the City of Lancaster website.

Any resident interested in applying for the vacant seat must submit their resume, along with a letter of interest to the Lancaster City Clerk, Bernard Harris at bharris@cityoflancasterpa.gov by 5pm on Nov. 11, 2022.