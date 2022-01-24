Lancaster City man sentenced for 2020 attempted homicide

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was sentenced to 15-30 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted homicide and eight additional charges related to a September 2020 shooting.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, a female victim reported that Wanyai Parker entered her apartment on the 1300 block of Bentley Ridge Blvd. without permission and pointed a handgun at both her and her sister.

Officials say Parker took both victims’ cellphones and fired multiple shots at the victim, who had a protection of abuse order against Parker.

Parker discarded the firearm in a wooded area close to the complex that police later located. Officers multiple shell casing and bullet holes in an outdoor stairwell and inside of the apartment.

The District Attorney’s Office says Parker’s defense team argued that he drank a large amount of alcohol before the incident and had an undiagnosed mental illness.

Parker, now 23, pled guilty on November 12, 2021, to nine charges including four felonies of attempted homicide, person not to possess firearms, burglary, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and five misdemeanors.

“It’s sheer luck this isn’t a homicide case,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman stated at sentencing. “It’s a miracle nobody was hurt.”

Assistant District Attorney Christie Wilson prosecuted the case.