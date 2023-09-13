LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police conducted a targeted traffic safety detail at Penn Square on Friday, Sept. 8.

According to police, the detail took place between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. with the objective being to address the high number of traffic violations that occur at the intersection. The initiative saw 37 vehicles stopped for various observed traffic violations and a total of 45 citations being issued due to the violations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The operation was conducted to support the City of Lancaster’s Vision Zero Initiative, which is to eliminate all traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries by the year 2030.

The Pennsylvania Highway Safety Program’s Police Traffic Services Grant funded this traffic safety detail. The grant provides resources that enabled law enforcement agencies to improve traffic safety measures and reduce traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.