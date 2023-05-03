HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Conservancy recently announced that they have opened two new trails at the Wizard Rach Nature Preserve.

According to the Conservancy, they had initially acquired the over 200-acre preserve from the Boy Scouts of America back in 2019. Since acquiring this preserve, the conservancy’s land trust Stewardship Team and volunteers have worked to prepare the trails for new visitors.

Preparations for the new trails included the removal of invasive species, which consisted of the trimming and pulling of plants such as:

Multiflora rose

Bittersweet

Bush honeysuckle

The conservancy then utilized a forestry mower to reduce the impaired forest to a ‘savanna-like’ habitat with more native species like oak, hickory, and pawpaw. According to the Conservancy, earlier this year they implemented its first ever prescribed burn to further manage invasive plants.

“With the recent success of the prescribed burn, we are now ready to provide the first iteration of access and trails, which includes two loops of a planned 5-mile trail system. These trails will allow the public to enter, traverse, and experience the significant management changes at Wizard Ranch that have taken it from a heavily compromised ecosystem to now a nature preserve well on its way to restored habitat and recreational trails through robust investments of time, materials, and expertise by our staff, contractors, and volunteers,” Senior Vice President of Stewardship at the Lancaster Conservancy Brandon Tennis said.

Simultaneously, while restoring the habitat of the Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve, the Conservancy was also preparing trails around the preserve, which included the two looping trails that are now open to the public.

Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve map

Though these two new trails are open to the public, according to the Conservancy, their work is far from over at Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve. Currently, more trails, visitor amenity construction, and restoration efforts for the preserve’s wetlands are ongoing.

The Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve is part of the Hellam Hills Conservation Area. According to the Conservancy, the preserve runs from North of Wrightsville to Codorus Creek. The preserve is the largest contiguous forest in the triangle between York, Lancaster, and Harrisburg city.

Visitors of the new trails are reminded to abide by any posted signs for their safety and to ensure the ecological success of the preserve.