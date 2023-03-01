LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is now gearing up for public planting season.

The garden program at Lancaster County Central Park is now accepting applications to rent a plot of ground. The plots are great for those with little or no space for a garden at home.

The growing season for these plots runs from April through October.

“It’s for anyone and everyone that wants to, but it really provides an opportunity for people in the area who maybe don’t have a large yard or they want to try and save some money fruits and vegetables, or on vegetables,” Deputy Director of General Services Carmen Simone said.

Garden plots are 20×20 and 40×20 feet and cost no more than $31.