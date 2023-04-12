LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned and operated coffee cafe recently opened a new location in Lancaster City last week.

Homegoodies and Coffee is owned and operated by a Hempfield native Jerome Eagles, who opened his first Homegoodies and Coffee location in Columbia, Pa. back in May of 2020.

Their Columbia storefront is located at 336 Locust Street.

Recently, back on April 7, Homegoodies and Coffee held a grand opening for its newest location in Lancaster City at 52 N. Prince Street. The new cafe location is 1,700 square feet in size and is capable of seating up to 40 customers at once.

Inside look at Homegoodies and Coffee in Lancaster City

“Ya know we have been doing well in Columbia and we figured that expanding into a bigger city would help us do even better,” Eagles stated. “We liked this location because its right up by the Fulton Theater and we love the old look of the building.”

Homegoodies and Coffee offers its customers a vast menu, with many breakfast and lunch options to choose from, such as: soups, sandwiches, and wraps. The cafe also offers an array of freshly made desserts and other baked goods as well.

“Quality, quick service, and customer service are huge for us,” Eagles said. “We make all of our baked goods right here in-house and almost everything else is made from scratch.”

Another stand-out feature of Homegoodies and Coffee are the many different home decorations that are scattered around the shelves and walls of the cafe. According to Eagles, he buys and then spotlights a variety of décor, signage, and other crafts for his cafe.

All of these items are either bought from local artists in the area or purchased from a wholesaler that sells other crafts made by local vendors. All of these home decorations are available for purchase – to check out some of the home décors that Homegoodies and Coffee has to offer, you can click here.

The hours of operation for Homegoodies and Coffee in Columbia are:

Mondays – Fridays // 7a.m. to 2p.m.

Saturdays // 8a.m. to 2p.m.

The hours of operation for the new Homegoodies and Coffee in Lancaster City are:

Tuesdays – Fridays // 7a.m. to 3p.m.

Saturdays // 8a.m. to 3p.m.

“It feels good to open the new location,” Eagles said. “Expanding has been a goal of ours for the past two years and we are excited to see what Lancaster City brings!”