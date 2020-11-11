Lancaster County boutique to give free wedding dresses to veterans, first responders, health care workers

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County bridal boutique has teamed up with Brides Across America to give free dresses to local members of the military, veterans and first responders.

It’s a Veterans Day tradition for Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique.

This year, another group of heroes will get to participate in the event: COVID-19 frontline health care workers.

Owner Tiffany Ruppert is a Navy veteran herself.

Slots have already filled up.

Brides will pick out their dresses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Some brides are traveling more than three hours for the event.