Lancaster County boutique to give free wedding dresses to veterans, first responders, health care workers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County bridal boutique has teamed up with Brides Across America to give free dresses to local members of the military, veterans and first responders. 

It’s a Veterans Day tradition for Tiffany’s Bridal Boutique.

This year, another group of heroes will get to participate in the event: COVID-19 frontline health care workers.

Owner Tiffany Ruppert is a Navy veteran herself.

Slots have already filled up.

Brides will pick out their dresses between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Some brides are traveling more than three hours for the event. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss