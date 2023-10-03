RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned craft brewery in Lancaster County recently expanded and unveiled its newest brew-pub location.

Bespoke Brewing is owned and operated by Midstate natives Ryan and Janae Dagen, who are also the owners and operators of a popular cafe called the Speckled Hen, which opened in Strasburg back in 2015.

The couple’s Bespoke Brewing opened its doors for the first time back in August of 2021, in partnership with their brewmaster Jon Sager who is a Biochemist by trade. According to Ryan, their first location was debuted on 242 Gap Road, and from the very start they knew that a change would eventually need to be made.

“We had two big issues from day 1 of opening – we did not have enough room for our beer production and we didn’t have enough space for our retail section,” Ryan explained.

It should noted that Bespoke Brewing’s original location only had available seating for about 25 guests.

In March 2023, the owners broke ground on their newest location, just down the road on 226 Gap Road – renovations took about five months to complete. The new establishment’s indoor restaurant area is just over 3,000 square feet in size, in addition to boasting an outdoor “beer garden” that is approximately 5,000 square feet.

Now, Bespoke Brewing can accommodate over 100 guests at a time.

Upon the new location’s grand opening, Bespoke Brewing’s previous location became a full-time beer production facility, which features a five-barrel system along with a five-barrel fermentation tank. According to Ryan, in addition to expanding its beer production and retail section, Bespoke Brewing also created an additional 15 new jobs as part of this expansion.

At any given time, Bespoke Brewing offers between 12 to 14 different craft beers on tap and rotates through several different brews throughout the year – though Ryan says they have five “main stays” that they continuously brew.

If you are interested in viewing Bespoke Brewing’s full beer and food menu, you can click here.

The new Bespoke Brewing location held its official grand opening on August 31, 2023 and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“[Opening the new location] feels great, the biggest feedback that we received from people was that ‘the beer is great, the food is great, but we can’t get it’,” Ryan added. “Being able to build a space that can accommodate more people is just a dream come true for us.”