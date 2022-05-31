LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia and Lancaster Senior Centers, which are part of The Lancaster County Community Action Partnership (CAP), will host their inaugural “Senior” Prom on Friday, June 3 at the Susquehanna National Heritage Area in Columbia. Members must be at least 60 years old. The prom theme will be Hollywood Glamour.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts followed by dancing and music from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. DJ Matt Cleveland from Occasions Disc Jockeys will be playing the event. Attendees will have photo opportunities and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.

H&M is donating dresses and formal attire for the prom-goers and Royer’s Flowers is donating flowers for boutonnieres. Food will be donated by Aetna, Hospice for All Seasons, United Healthcare, Masonic Villagem Aurora at Home, Comfort Keepers, Capital BlueCross, and Highmark and Wellcare.

Special events like this “Senior” Prom are designed to provide unique opportunities for senior citizens who never got to go to their prom or who are experiencing isolation and loneliness due to the COVID-19 pandemic to socialize, connect and have fun.