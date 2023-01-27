LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Manheim family members have been charged after they were allegedly dealing marijuana and neglecting animals in their home.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, a search warrant was executed on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. at the family’s home on the 100 block of West Colebrook Street in Manheim.

The family of four, consisting of 24-year-old Jordan Breland, 21-year-old Austin Breland, 49-year-old Scott Breland, and 46-year-old Heide Breland, had allegedly sold drugs and neglected animals inside their home located.

Jordan Breland Austin Breland Heide Breland Scott Breland

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, members of the Drug Task Force, with the assistance of Manheim Borough Police, found 3,284 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, two boxes of sandwich bags, and used vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana residue. Police also found 73 THC vape pens and 32 THC gummy packs.

The District Attorney’s office also stated that there were 13 rifles and handguns with assorted ammunition, as well as $3,488 inside the residence.

The Manheim family was also found to have a total of 16 cats and two dogs inside their home. Some of the animals had medical conditions and at least 3 of the cats needed medical intervention, police say.

The SPCA removed the animals from the residence. It was reported that the animals didn’t have access to clean and sanitary shelters. Nine of the animals weren’t provided necessary veterinary care.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Austin and Jordan Breland are each charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver THC and conspiracy, one misdemeanor count of prohibited offensive weapon and conspiracy, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, 18 summary counts of neglect of an animal, and nine summary counts of neglect of an animal, failure to provide veterinary care.

Scott and Heide Breland are charged with one misdemeanor count of prohibited offensive weapon and conspiracy, 18 summary counts of neglect of an animal, and nine summary counts of neglect of an animal, failure to provide veterinary care, according to the District Attorney’s office.