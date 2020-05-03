Lancaster county flower shop gives free roses to seniors missing prom

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday was supposed to be prom for Manheim Central and Elizabethtown high schools in Lancaster County.

It’s a special time for graduating high school seniors, but because of the coronavirus, those dances had to be canceled.

At Floral Designs of Mount Joy, there aren’t any boutonnieres or corsages being sold, but owner Jill Erb still wanted to mark the special occasion.

“I can’t image what they’re feeling missing a special day in their senior and junior years,” Erb said.

It’s no replacement for prom, but Erb offered free red and white roses and a floral archway for pictures to make for a memorable moment.

“Some girls have come in their gowns and the guys in shirt and ties, even done some cute pics with the six feet tape measure,” Erb said.

“It’s hard for all of us, just missing out on our lasts, but I think we’ve really come together and we’ve made the best of it. This is part of making the best of it,” said Anna Wagner, senior at Elizabethtown High School.

Some came in regular clothing while others dressed to the nines.

“Just kind of like a fun way to have our makeshift prom,” said Preston Fahnestock, senior at Manheim Central High School. “Yeah, just get dressed up. I mean we don’t have our prom but might as well. I have my dress,” said his date, Lily Redcay.

They’re making the best of a dissapointing situation.

“It’s our senior prom and we didn’t really want to miss out too much on it so we decided to still put on our dresses and do our hair and makeup,” said Katrina Barrett, senior at Elizabethtown High School.

After taking pictures at the flower shop, Barrett threw her own quarantine prom in her basement, with her sister as the DJ.

“It’s definitely not expected and kind of a bummer but we’re trying to make the best of it,” Redcay said.

Erb said there could be another event in the works.

“We had a business reach out that wants to be a co-sponsor for a graduation event if we were to do one for the kids, so it’s just great to see the community come together and support each other no matter what,” Erb said.