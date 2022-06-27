LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Investigators in Lancaster County say they are receiving an increased number of reports about a new version of an age-old scam.

Lititz Police say it’s called the “grandparent scam”.

The scam typically involves criminals calling elderly victims claiming that their grandchild is in jail and needs to post bail. However, scam artists have recently elevated this scam by showing up in person, often wearing masks and taking money by hand.

Detectives say never give anyone money unless you can 100% verify their story. If anything feels “off” or weird about the situation, call the police.