Lancaster County leaders to discuss election security planning

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, the Lancaster County District Attorney and the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of PA will be discussing election security planning.

They’ll be at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim Township at 10:30 a.m.

They’ll be talking about how county officials and law enforcement organizations are protecting election security, integrity and fairness.

It comes as political leaders across the country question continue to question the security of the upcoming election.