EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after an alleged domestic assault involving a firearm.

East Hempfield Township Police say on March 19 officers responded to a home for a reported assault.

Police say a woman and child were allegedly struck by Wayne Jones during an argument. During the incident police say Jones retrieved a firearm inside the home and allegedly pointed it at the victims.

Police say the woman and child suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Jones was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of simple assault, and one count of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Jones was denied bail and held at the Lancaster County Prison.