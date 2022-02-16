Lancaster County man arrested for alleged child rape, multiple victims identified

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been arrested for multiple sex crimes allegedly involving children.

Anthony Fox, 24, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was detected on a cloud service.

State Police say some of these files reported depict the sexual assault of multiple children, allegedly by Fox. State Police say four victims have been identified at this time.

Fox has been charged with Rape of a Child, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Corruption of Minors, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a child, Indecent Assault, Incest of a Minor, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Exposure, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of Communication Facility.

Fox was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail.