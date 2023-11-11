LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster County has been sentenced to life in prison in a double homicide case that occurred in 2020.

Back in June, Ezequiel Almodovar, 38, was convicted by a jury on two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of reckless burning or exploding, two counts of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence, according to the district attorney’s office.

The office said that in July 2020, Almodovar shot Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres at his home in Upper Leacock Township and burned the bodies in a pickup truck.

Almodovar was sentenced to two life terms without parole, one for each homicide.