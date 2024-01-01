(WHTM)– Monday’s hometown heroes are raising money for veterans.

Hundreds of bikers rode from the American Legion Post in Mount Joy, located at 255 W Main St., to Elizabethtown to raise money for the Lebanon VA Hospital.

In the last 14 years, the annual Frosty Balls and Frozen Susie’s Ride has raised over $270k.

“We all have to give back to our veterans, so we started,” co-founder of the ride Tyler Stumpf said. “We never thought it would grow this big but here we are today. Everybody here knows the money stays local. It stays right here over in Lebanon, a lot of people here on the ride are veterans, a lot of people know veterans that are over there.”

Riders wrapped up the event by celebrating the new year and the money raised with, what else, a pork and sauerkraut meal.