PARADISE, Pa. (WHTM) — A man allegedly stole multiple electronic devices and cash from a pizza shop in Lancaster on May 2, 2023, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State Police say a man broke into Two Cousins Pizza in Paradise Township via a window in the kitchen at around 1:30 a.m.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Video surveillance shows the man opening three cash registers and taking money out of them, stealing three electronic tablets, and two laptops, according to State Police.

The man also allegedly stole $5,500 in cash from a desk drawer and more was believed to have been taken from other areas of the business.

A Forensic Services Unit was called to process the scene for evidence and Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating the burglary.