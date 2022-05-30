MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic delays are possible in Manheim Township with repairs scheduled for damages caused by a fleeing driver.

On May 29 around 9:30 p.m. police say a vehicle driven by Marco Blancas Vasquez was fleeing police from another jurisdiction on Route 30 West. After police terminated the chase Blancas Vasquez exited at the New Holland Pike exit and drove up onto a traffic island.

The crash damaged a traffic signal post and caused the vehicle to catch fire. Power was knocked out and later restored in the area with a temporary fix.

Police say the damage caused by the crash will be repaired during the day on Tuesday, May 31.

Manheim Township Police will be directing traffic at the intersection until a more permanent repair occurs. Lanes will be limited and either stop signs or police will be present. Motorists may experience delays and should consider an alternate route.

Blancas Vasquez was taken into custody by police, however, potential charges were not made public on Monday afternoon.