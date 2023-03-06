LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Borough Police Department announced the winner of the 2023 “Bleed Blue Challenge,” a challenge where police officers donate blood and encourage others to do the same.

During the months of January and February, donors were invited to donate on behalf of Lancaster County police departments.

According to the Strasburg Borough Police Department, the winning department will be the champions of this year’s challenge, as well as take possession of the Bleed Blue trophy. It also was mentioned that the winners will have bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Here are the totals for the participating Lancaster County Police Departments:

Quarryville Police: 104

Manheim Township Police: 98

Hempfield Police: 64

Northwest Regional Police: 80

Pequea Township Police: 55

Lancaster City Bureau of Police: 153

West Earl Township Police: 106

Manor Township Police: 64

Millersville University Police: 68

Mount Joy Borough Police: 46

Strasburg Borough Police: 100

West Lampeter Township Police: 13

Lancaster City Bureau of Police took home the win with a total of 153 donations. In total, there were 951 donations on behalf of the 2023 Bleed Blue Challenge.