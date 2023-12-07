(WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County responded to an early morning crash on Thursday, December 7 in which a woman became entrapped in her vehicle after driving into the path of a dump truck.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Hackman Road and intersecting Hoover Drive, in Clay Township.

Police say a woman driving a 2005 Toyota Scion, exited Hoover Drive entering the path of a 2005 Peterbilt dump truck.

According to police, the crash caused the woman to become trapped in her vehicle and she had to be removed by fire and rescue personnel.

The woman did not sustain any serious injuries, according to police, but was cited.