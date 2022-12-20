EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department is looking for the second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary of a Lancaster County GameStop.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, on Dec. 20 at around 2:46 a.m., the Ephrata Police Department responded to an alarm at the GameStop located at 848 East Main Street in Ephrata Township.

An officer arrived at the scene at 2:48 a.m. and observed a masked, hooded, suspect fleeing from the rear of the building, police say.

According to police, another suspect, Orlando Baez, 23, of Reading, was apprehended as he was exiting the store.

Police say that the two alleged burglars defeated the rear door, started removing and staging electronics nearby, and attempted to access a stockroom with additional security features.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, Baez, who is presumed innocent, was charged with Burglary and is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after he failed to post bail.

The Ephrata Police Department is currently investigating and working to identify the second suspect in the alleged robbery.