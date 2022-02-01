Lancaster County Prison inmate found unresponsive in cell, investigation ongoing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County Prison inmate was found unresponsive in his cell late Tuesday morning, according to the Lancaster County Commissioner’s Office.

The inmate, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive at 11:46 a.m. during a routine check of his cell. Officials say prison staff conducted CPR, utilized an AED, and called 911.

Lancaster City Fire personnel and EMS personnel arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the inmate, who was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for further care.

The inmate’s status was not provided by Lancaster County officials.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The inmate was admitted to the prison on January 29, 2022, for robbery, conspiracy-robbery, and retail theft.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is conducting an investigation.

News of the Lancaster County inmate being found unresponsive comes less than 24 hours after Dauphin County Prison reported the death of inmate Jamal K. Crummel on Monday morning. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office is investigating Crummel’s death.