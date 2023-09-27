LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM)– Community residents who have a damaged license plate that needs help getting replaced will be able to attend an event held by a Lancaster County Senator.

The office of Senator Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) is hosting a free event to have damaged license plates replaced for free on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The license plate replacement event will be held at the West Lampeter Township Building, located at 852 Village Road, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Assistance will also be available to help complete the paperwork to get the plate replaced. Police will also be on hand to determine whether or not a plate needs replacing.

There will be no fee for the service, however, PennDOT may apply a fee for replacing vanity plates. Once the paperwork is completed for the replacement plate, the new plate will arrive in the mail at the individual’s home address,

Anyone with questions has been asked to call Senator Martin’s office by calling (717) 397-1309.