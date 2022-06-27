EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says a Conestoga Valley High School student’s death has been ruled an accident.

The coroner’s office says the 16-year-old male died from mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries from a crash on Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. on Willow Road in East Lampeter Township. Circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

The student was one of two Conestoga Valley High School students who passed away over the weekend, according to the district superintendent. The nature of the second student’s death was not released.

Counselors will be available for students to “drop in” as necessary from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, June 27, at the CV High School,