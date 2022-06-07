WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged in connection to a fatal hit and run crash in West Lampeter Township.

West Lampeter Township Police say Anya Myers, 18, turned herself in to authorities on June 7 and was charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Careless Driving resulting in an unintentional death.

The striking vehicle, allegedly operated by Myers, was identified from private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle that was left at the scene.

Police say Myers has been cooperating throughout the investigation and was arraigned by MDJ William Benner. Bail was set at $75,000 unsecured and Myers waived her preliminary hearing.

At approximately 7 a.m. on April 27 first responders were dispatched to the 1800 block of Rockvale Rd, West Lampeter Township for an unconscious male in the roadway. Officers arrived and found a male along the side of the road with serious head injuries.

The male was identified as 43-year-old Samuel S. King of Lancaster.

A damaged scooter was located near the male and there were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident.

After the day long investigation, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the West Lampeter Township Police were able to locate the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police.