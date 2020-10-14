Lancaster DA to release findings of investigation into shooting of Ricardo Munoz

LANCASER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is scheduled to give an update Wednesday on the fatal shooting of Ricardo Munoz, who was seen on footage charging at a responding police officer with a knife.

The office investigated the incident that happened back in September, and is set to discuss the findings of its review at the Lancaster County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m.

Lancaster City Police Department released body camera footage just hours after the incident happened.

The video showed Munoz running out of a home cursing, with a knife over his head.

The officer ran away and then shot multiple times.

Police were answering to a domestic disturbance.

The person who called 911 said her 27-year-old brother was being aggressive with her mother.

Family later said they wanted mental health help.

Munoz’s death was followed by a couple days of riots, and then several days of peaceful protests in the city.

Cars and windows of the police department and unrelated neighboring businesses were smashed, and fires were set.

Nine people arrested during those riots had preliminary hearings last week.

Wednesday’s announcement also comes at a time when many are questioning if current Lancaster Polie Chief Jarrad Berkihiser has been fored into retirement.

Democratic Mayor Danene Sorace said she won’t comment because it’s an agreement between the two, but many believe it’s because the chief’s wife wrote a comment on Facebook supporting the President.

A petition to get the chief his job back has more than 11,500 signatures.

Berkihiser has been with the department 26 years, and his retirement becomes official at the end of the month.