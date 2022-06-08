(WHTM) — County government electric bills in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties could be increasing soon. Texas-based Talen Energy Supply, an electric vendor that both counties use, filed for bankruptcy last month.

“The pricing was locked in and we were very happy with that price, but now with energy costs going up we’re really concerned with what we’ll find out when we go back together,” said Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

A new agreement could lead to prices nearly doubling, a potential $500,000 increase in energy costs, and Lancaster County isn’t taking it lightly.

“We’re already starting to do some things to bring down costs. Some cost savings in checking thermostats, making sure that set at a point where they won’t have to run as much,” D’Agostino added.

Pennsylvania Power & Light (PLL) will temporarily act as the electric provider for Lancaster County. D’Agostino says the county will remain on solid ground, citing its healthy operating and capital reserves. However, D’Agostino has concerns about long-term sustainability alongside harshly increasing inflation rates.