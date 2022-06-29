LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has announced that the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9:00 a.m. Friday, July 1.

The Queen Street Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The store phone number is 717.396.7195.

This store had closed for renovations on Monday, May 30.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.